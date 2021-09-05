Advertisement
Sport

St Brendan's join Kilmoyley in County Senior Hurling Final

Sep 5, 2021 15:09 By radiokerrynews
St Brendan's join Kilmoyley in County Senior Hurling Final St Brendan's join Kilmoyley in County Senior Hurling Final
Share this article

St Brendan's will face Kilmoyley in the 2021 county hurling final following victory over Causeway this afternoon.

In what was a fantastic start for last years runners up, Causeway had 2 goals inside the first minute from the sticks of Billy Lyons and Gavin Dooley.

A Gavin Dooley point made it 2-1 to 0-0 before 4 unanswered points by St Brendan's made it 2-1 to 0-4 after 12 minutes. Causeway tagged on 2 points before the water break and led 2-3 to 0-4.

Advertisement

The second quarter belonged to St Brendan's who drew the game level at 2-4 to 0-10 after 25 minutes. But 4 unanswered scores before the break, meant Causeway pushed back into a 4 point lead at the interval.

Causeway were reduced to 14 men before the break, Jason Leahy seeing a straight red.

It was score for score in the third quarter, with some small mistakes from the Ardfert side costing them lead at the water break. Causeway in front, 2-12 to 0-15 with 15 minutes to go.

Advertisement

But a brilliant goal by Fionan Mackessy with 7 minutes to go meant Brendan's led for the first time in the game at 1-16 to 2-12.

Causeway were only to score one more point in the game with 3 for St Brendan's meaning the Ardfert side won out 1-19 to 2-13 winners and will meet Kilmoyley in the decider

 

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus