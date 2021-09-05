St Brendan's join Kilmoyley in County Senior Hurling Final

St Brendan's will face Kilmoyley in the 2021 county hurling final following victory over Causeway this afternoon.

In what was a fantastic start for last years runners up, Causeway had 2 goals inside the first minute from the sticks of Billy Lyons and Gavin Dooley.

A Gavin Dooley point made it 2-1 to 0-0 before 4 unanswered points by St Brendan's made it 2-1 to 0-4 after 12 minutes. Causeway tagged on 2 points before the water break and led 2-3 to 0-4.

The second quarter belonged to St Brendan's who drew the game level at 2-4 to 0-10 after 25 minutes. But 4 unanswered scores before the break, meant Causeway pushed back into a 4 point lead at the interval.

Causeway were reduced to 14 men before the break, Jason Leahy seeing a straight red.

It was score for score in the third quarter, with some small mistakes from the Ardfert side costing them lead at the water break. Causeway in front, 2-12 to 0-15 with 15 minutes to go.

But a brilliant goal by Fionan Mackessy with 7 minutes to go meant Brendan's led for the first time in the game at 1-16 to 2-12.

Causeway were only to score one more point in the game with 3 for St Brendan's meaning the Ardfert side won out 1-19 to 2-13 winners and will meet Kilmoyley in the decider