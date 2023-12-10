Advertisement
Sport

St Brendan's Contest U20 Quarter-Final In Tralee

Dec 10, 2023 12:34 By radiokerrysport
St Brendan's Contest U20 Quarter-Final In Tralee
St. Brendan's are through to the Mens U20 National Cup quarter final where they will face Belfast Star at home in Moyderwell this afternoon at 1pm.

Admission is €3 on the door and under 16 are free.

