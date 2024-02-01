Spurs Win In London Derby

Tottenham are into the top four. They beat Brentford 3-2 in a thrilling London derby.

Boss Ange Postecoglou ((pron: anj poss-ter-cog-loo)) was delighted with the result but admits the performance could have been better.

Manchester City are back up to second after they enjoyed a 3-1 win over Burnley at the Etihad.

Elsewhere,

Tonight, Manchester United are away to Wolves.

Kick-off at Molineux is at 8.15.

Before that at the London Stadium, it's West Ham versus Bournemouth.