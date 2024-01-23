Advertisement
Spanish GP to return to Madrid

Jan 23, 2024 12:48 By radiokerrysport
Spanish GP to return to Madrid
The Spanish Grand Prix will return to Madrid on a 10 year deal from 2026.

Part of the new circuit will include the city's streets.

Madrid has not hosted a Grand Prix since 1981.

