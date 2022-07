Johnny Sexton will complete the Head Injury Assessment process today.

The Irish captain was taken off in Saturday's loss to New Zealand.

Dave Heffernan and Jeremy Loughman are following the 12-day return to play protocols after their respective criteria one concussions.

Mack Hansen has completed his period of isolation after his Covid-19 infection and is available to train.

Ireland play the All Blacks in the second test this Saturday.