Advertisement
Sport

Semi-Finals today for Kerry sides

Dec 4, 2021 09:12 By radiokerrysport
Semi-Finals today for Kerry sides Semi-Finals today for Kerry sides
Share this article

Kerry go to Galway today in the last four of the Kennedy Cup Bowl.

Kick-off is at 2 o’clock.

At the same time in the Gaynor U15 Bowl semi-final Kerry are away to Limerick Desmond.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus