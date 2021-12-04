Semi-Finals today for Kerry sides

Kerry go to Galway today in the last four of the Kennedy Cup Bowl.
Kick-off is at 2 o’clock.
At the same time in the Gaynor U15 Bowl semi-final Kerry are away to Limerick Desmond.
