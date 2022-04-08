Advertisement
Sport

Sean O'Brien to retire at end of season

Apr 8, 2022 12:04 By radiokerrysport
Sean O'Brien is retiring from professional rugby at the end of this season.

The former Leinster back row from Carlow, who won 56 caps for Ireland and also toured with the Lions, has been playing at London Irish.

