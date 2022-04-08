Sean O'Brien to retire at end of season

Sean O'Brien is retiring from professional rugby at the end of this season.
The former Leinster back row from Carlow, who won 56 caps for Ireland and also toured with the Lions, has been playing at London Irish.
Advertisement
Sean O'Brien is retiring from professional rugby at the end of this season.
The former Leinster back row from Carlow, who won 56 caps for Ireland and also toured with the Lions, has been playing at London Irish.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus