Scottie Scheffler is the world number one once again following his triumph at The Players Championship.

A final round of three-under-par 69 helped the Masters champion to a five-shot victory on 17-under-par.

England's Tyrrell Hatton finished in second at TPC Sawgrass.

Shane Lowry posted a final round of 70 to end the week on four-under and in a tie for 35th.