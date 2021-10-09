Saturday's Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Lee Strand Co. Under 15 Division 2 Hurling League Final & Co. Féile na nGael B Final [double up]

Lixnaw v Ballyheigue at 5pm in Ballyheigue

Minor Football Championship Group 1 (Round 3)

Mid Kerry Board v South Kerry District Board at 3pm in Dr Crokes GAA Grounds

Laune Rangers v North Kerry at 3pm Caherslee (Tralee)

Junior Premier Football Championship Relegation Semi-Finals

Waterville Frank Caseys v St Patrick's Blennerville at 4pm in Cromane

Finuge v Ballyduff at 4pm in Ballydonoghue

Kerry Petroleum Novice Club Football Championship - (Round 1)

Ballylongford v Lispole at 4pm in Ballylongford