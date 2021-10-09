Saturday's Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Lee Strand Co. Under 15 Division 2 Hurling League Final & Co. Féile na nGael B Final [double up]
Lixnaw v Ballyheigue at 5pm in Ballyheigue
Minor Football Championship Group 1 (Round 3)
Mid Kerry Board v South Kerry District Board at 3pm in Dr Crokes GAA Grounds
Laune Rangers v North Kerry at 3pm Caherslee (Tralee)
Junior Premier Football Championship Relegation Semi-Finals
Waterville Frank Caseys v St Patrick's Blennerville at 4pm in Cromane
Finuge v Ballyduff at 4pm in Ballydonoghue
Kerry Petroleum Novice Club Football Championship - (Round 1)
Ballylongford v Lispole at 4pm in Ballylongford