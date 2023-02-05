Saturday Night Results From Kingdom Greyhound Stadium

There was a ten race program at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium last night featuring the first round heats of the Boylesports Magic at Stud Novice 2 Stakes.

Race 1 was won by Banbas Dreams, owned by Ashley Mangan and David McNamara from Killmallock. Taking up the lead in the closing stages of this sprint race the 6/4 shot just got up on the line to beat Oak Hollow by a short head in a time of 18.24

Race 2 was the opening heat in the Boylesports Magic @ Stud Novice Sweep and this went to Chris and Vanessa Houlihan's Cashen Eliza. Having lead at the first bend the evens favourite then drove on from the halfway to beat Killarney Road by 4 lengths in a time of 28.72

Starson Fly or Pat O'Connell from Askeaton was the winner of the third race, heat number 2 in the Novive 2 Stakes. Leading from the start she held on beat the fast finsihing Ballymac Taylor by two and a half lengths in 29.04 at a price of 6/4.

Race 4 was the third heat of the Novice sweep and this went to Banteer owners Aine McCarthy Roche and Hannah Edwards with Allowdale Cazoo. Taking up the lead off the third bend she beat Large Gee and Tee by two and a half lengths in in 28.87 at a price of 6/4.

The final heat of the Boylesports Magic @ Stud Novice Sweep, race 5, went to Kolisi, for Cordal owner Ann Marie Murphy and trained in Castleisland by James O'Regan. Leading from the first bend the evens favourite held on to beat Kinturk Road by half a length in 28.82

Race 6 was over the sprint distance and this went to Cape Cross for owner Mary O'Leary from Kenmare. In a winning time of 18.05, the early paced evens favourite took up the lead on teh run towards the line for a one length over Claytons Cali.

Headleys Susie for Nick Cotter from Knocknagshel was the winner of the seventh race, the first semi final in the Novice 3 sweep. Following on from some early crowding she ran on to take up the lead near the line for a two and a half length win over Springwater Best in a time of 29.58 at a price of 6/4.

The second semi final, race 8, went to Stormy Ava for Dermot Fitzgerald of Glin. Taking up the lead at the last bend the evens favourite stayed on to beat Hartco Dame by two lengths in a time of 29.41.

Race 9 was again over the sprint distance and this was won by Quarteria for Colin Wallace of Glin. Following crowding early on the race, the 4/5 on shot broke free at the second bend to run on for the win over Sign on Jack by four and a half lengths in a time of 17.73.

Megans Dream for Paul O'Sullivan of Tralee was the winner o the final race on the card. After a tight battle from the first bend with runner up Satellite Star, the early paced 6/4 shot got up on the line to win by three quarters of a length in a time of 30.37.

Racing again at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Tuesday night with a ten race card, first race off at 6.53pm.