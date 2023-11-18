Saturday local soccer fixtures & results

KDL
Division 2
Ballymac Celtic 2 - 2 Asdee Rvs
BC: Matt Healy and Donal Daly
Asdee: Brendan Keane & Eoin Kennedy
Castlegregory Celtic B-6 Lenamore Rovers B-0
Hat tricks for Micheal O’Dowd and Mikey O’Leary
