Saturday local soccer fixtures & results

Nov 18, 2023 10:05 By radiokerrysport
Saturday local soccer fixtures & results
KDL
Division 2

Ballymac Celtic 2 - 2 Asdee Rvs
BC: Matt Healy and Donal Daly
Asdee: Brendan Keane & Eoin Kennedy

Castlegregory Celtic B-6 Lenamore Rovers B-0
Hat tricks for Micheal O’Dowd and Mikey O’Leary

