Advertisement
Sport

Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Nov 25, 2023 10:13 By radiokerrysport
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
Share this article

East Kerry Senior Football Championship
Sponsored By Aquila Club & Dr O'Donoghue's family
Round 1
At 2
Spa home to Gneeveguilla
Winner on the day

North Kerry Football
Bernard O Callaghan Senior Championship
Sponsored by McMunns Bar & Restaurant Ballybunion
Semi Final replay
Winner on the day
At 2 in Ballyduff
Beale v Ballydonoghue

Jotty Holly Memorial Minor Championship
Sponsored by O Connors Hardware & Farm Supplies Duagh
Division 2 Semi Final
Noon in Mountcoal
Knocknagoshel/Brosna v Finuge

Advertisement

Handball's 40x20 Irish nationals singles competition takes place today, in Clare

In the Master's singles quarter finals Dominick Lynch will play Seamie Lawlor, Clare while John Joe Quirke will play David Hope, Offaly at 11.30.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Warriors win at Demons; national action continues today
Advertisement
Saturday local soccer fixtures & results
Saturday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement

Recommended

41 adults in homeless accommodation in Kerry
Saturday local soccer fixtures & results
Defending champion among those in action on day one of UK Championship
Saturday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus