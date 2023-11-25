Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

East Kerry Senior Football Championship
Sponsored By Aquila Club & Dr O'Donoghue's family
Round 1
At 2
Spa home to Gneeveguilla
Winner on the day
North Kerry Football
Bernard O Callaghan Senior Championship
Sponsored by McMunns Bar & Restaurant Ballybunion
Semi Final replay
Winner on the day
At 2 in Ballyduff
Beale v Ballydonoghue
Jotty Holly Memorial Minor Championship
Sponsored by O Connors Hardware & Farm Supplies Duagh
Division 2 Semi Final
Noon in Mountcoal
Knocknagoshel/Brosna v Finuge
Handball's 40x20 Irish nationals singles competition takes place today, in Clare
In the Master's singles quarter finals Dominick Lynch will play Seamie Lawlor, Clare while John Joe Quirke will play David Hope, Offaly at 11.30.