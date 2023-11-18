Advertisement
Sport

Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Nov 18, 2023 10:12 By radiokerrysport
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
Share this article

East Kerry Senior Football Championship for the Dr O'Donoghue Cup Sponsored by Aquilla Club & Dr O'Donoghue Family
First named at home

¼ Final
Dr Crokes v Glenflesk @ 2.30

Round 1
Legion V Listry @ 1

Advertisement

Mid Kerry Senior Football Championship for the Michael O'Connor Cup Sponsored by Bunkers Bar and Restaurant Killorglin
Round 1 at 2.30
Keel home to Glenbeigh/Glencar
Must finish on the day

North Kerry Football
Extra time in all games if necessary

Brendan Boyle Junior Cup
Sponsored by McCarthy, Moloney Financial Services Listowel
2 in Moyvane
Brosna B v Ballyduff B

Advertisement

Jotty Holly Memorial Minor Championship
Sponsored by O Connors Hardware & Farm Supplies Duagh

Division 1 Semi Final
2.30 in Asdee
Tarbert v Ballyduff

Division 2 Quarter Final
2.30 in Coolard
St Senans v Finuge

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

13 Kerry players up for All Stars tonight
Advertisement
Saturday local basketball fixtures & results
Saturday local soccer fixtures & results
Advertisement

Recommended

Woman suffers fatal injuries in incident outside Tralee
Saturday local basketball fixtures & results
National basketball leagues continue tonight
Crash near Abbeydorney; road expected to close
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus