Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

East Kerry Senior Football Championship for the Dr O'Donoghue Cup Sponsored by Aquilla Club & Dr O'Donoghue Family

First named at home

¼ Final

Dr Crokes v Glenflesk @ 2.30

Round 1

Legion V Listry @ 1

Mid Kerry Senior Football Championship for the Michael O'Connor Cup Sponsored by Bunkers Bar and Restaurant Killorglin

Round 1 at 2.30

Keel home to Glenbeigh/Glencar

Must finish on the day

North Kerry Football

Extra time in all games if necessary

Brendan Boyle Junior Cup

Sponsored by McCarthy, Moloney Financial Services Listowel

2 in Moyvane

Brosna B v Ballyduff B

Jotty Holly Memorial Minor Championship

Sponsored by O Connors Hardware & Farm Supplies Duagh

Division 1 Semi Final

2.30 in Asdee

Tarbert v Ballyduff

Division 2 Quarter Final

2.30 in Coolard

St Senans v Finuge