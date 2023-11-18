Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

East Kerry Senior Football Championship for the Dr O'Donoghue Cup Sponsored by Aquilla Club & Dr O'Donoghue Family
First named at home
¼ Final
Dr Crokes v Glenflesk @ 2.30
Round 1
Legion V Listry @ 1
Mid Kerry Senior Football Championship for the Michael O'Connor Cup Sponsored by Bunkers Bar and Restaurant Killorglin
Round 1 at 2.30
Keel home to Glenbeigh/Glencar
Must finish on the day
North Kerry Football
Extra time in all games if necessary
Brendan Boyle Junior Cup
Sponsored by McCarthy, Moloney Financial Services Listowel
2 in Moyvane
Brosna B v Ballyduff B
Jotty Holly Memorial Minor Championship
Sponsored by O Connors Hardware & Farm Supplies Duagh
Division 1 Semi Final
2.30 in Asdee
Tarbert v Ballyduff
Division 2 Quarter Final
2.30 in Coolard
St Senans v Finuge