Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Duagh today hosts the opening Junior Club Football Championship semi-final.

Cordal and Tarbert face off at 2 o’clock

East Kerry Minor Football Championship

Finals

Division 2 @ 5

Rathmore home to Kilcummin

Division 3 @ 4

Legion V Firies @ Listry

Handball's 1 Wall Munster Championships take place today and tomorrow in Spa Handball Club, Killarney.

The following players will represent Kerry;

Girls U16 Roisin king

Ladies Junior B Sinead Moriarty, Brid Horgan

Boys U14 Aidan Sheehan

Boys U16 Lucas Riordan

Junior B Eamonn Lacey, Tommy Quirke, Niall Horgan

Junior A Sean Quirke

Masters Dominick Lynch

Diamond Masters Pat Lacey, Brendan O'Donoghue

Play today starts at 10.30