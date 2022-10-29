Advertisement
Sport

Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Oct 29, 2022 09:10 By radiokerrysport
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
Duagh today hosts the opening Junior Club Football Championship semi-final.
Cordal and Tarbert face off at 2 o’clock

East Kerry Minor Football Championship
Finals
Sponsored By Talter Jack Bar Restaurant & Accommodation

Division 2 @ 5
Rathmore home to Kilcummin

Division 3 @ 4
Legion V Firies @ Listry

Handball's 1 Wall Munster Championships take place today and tomorrow in Spa Handball Club, Killarney.

The following players will represent Kerry;
Girls U16 Roisin king
Ladies Junior B Sinead Moriarty, Brid Horgan
Boys U14 Aidan Sheehan
Boys U16 Lucas Riordan
Junior B Eamonn Lacey, Tommy Quirke, Niall Horgan
Junior A Sean Quirke
Masters Dominick Lynch
Diamond Masters Pat Lacey, Brendan O'Donoghue

Play today starts at 10.30

