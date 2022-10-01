Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Rathmore are the Keane's SuperValu Minor Hurling Division 3 Champions.

They got the better of their hosts Abbeydorney in last night's final on a 5-10 to 3-12 scoreline.

The Junior Championship Final between St Brendan's and Rathmore throws-in today at Crotta at 4.

Advertisement

Round 1 of the Kerry Petroleum Novice Club Football Championship - both games are at 4pm.

Tuosist entertain Kilgarvan

Beale welcome Moyvane

Churchill take on Currow in the Barrett Cup Final in Ballymacelligott at 5.

The Molyneaux Cup Shield Final is on in St Pat's Blennerville with Kerins O'Rahilly's against their rivals Austin Stacks at 5.

Advertisement

The East Kerry Junior Championship for the O’Sullivan Cup sponsored by Killarney Carpet & Furniture Centre continues today.

Kilcummin host Dr. Crokes in the quarter final this evening at 5:30pm.

Reenard take on Sneem/Derrynane in Ballingskelligs at 5 in the South Kerry Junior League Final.

Advertisement

The Tralee/St Brendan's Junior League Group A Final throws in at 5 o'clock.

John Mitchels B face Ballymac B at Killeen.