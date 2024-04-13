Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Kerry GAA Developmental League Division 1

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Rathmore (C Team) 1 1 0 0 26 18 8 2

Fossa (C Team) 1 1 0 0 23 20 3 2

Milltown/Castlemaine (C Team) 2 1 0 1 38 38 0 2

Listry (B Team) 1 0 0 1 20 23 -3 0

Beaufort (C Team) 1 0 0 1 12 20 -8 0

Kerry U23 Dev League Div 1

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Laune Rangers 1 1 0 0 22 11 11 2

Kerins O`Rahilly's 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Austin Stacks 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

An Ghaeltacht 1 0 0 1 11 22 -11 0

Credit Union Credit Union SHL Division 1

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Crotta O`Neill's 3 3 0 0 67 43 24 6

Ballyduff 4 3 0 1 95 64 31 6

Abbeydorney 3 2 0 1 70 31 39 4

Causeway 2 2 0 0 41 30 11 4

Ballyheigue 2 1 1 0 37 25 12 3

Tralee Parnells 4 1 1 2 57 77 -20 3

Kilmoyley G.A.A. 2 1 0 1 38 40 -2 2

Lixnaw 3 1 0 2 42 51 -9 2

St Brendan's 3 0 0 3 50 67 -17 0

Dr. Crokes 4 0 0 4 38 107 -69 0

Advertisement

Kerry GAA Developmental League Division 1, Venue: Rathmore, (Round 2), Rathmore 4-14 Milltown/Castlemaine 1-15

Kerry U23 Dev League Div 1, Venue: J P O Sullivan Park (Laune Rangers), (Round 1), Laune Rangers 2-16 An Ghaeltacht 1-8

Credit Union Credit Union SHL Division 1, Venue: Ballyduff, (Round 4), Ballyduff 1-23 Kilmoyley G.A.A. 1-18

Credit Union Credit Union SHL Division 1, Venue: Crotta O Neills, (Round 4), Crotta O'Neill's 3-20 Tralee Parnells 0-15

Credit Union Credit Union SHL Division 1, Venue: Lixnaw, (Round 4), Causeway 1-14 Lixnaw 0-11

Credit Union Credit Union SHL Division 1, Venue: Dr Crokes GAA Grounds, (Round 4), Abbeydorney 3-22 Dr. Crokes 0-4

Advertisement

Féile na nGael Under 15 Hurling semi-finals

Division 1 -

Tralee Parnell’s 4 - 7 Lixnaw 2 - 10

Division 2 –

Ballyduff 5 - 9 Crotta O’Neill’s 3 - 13

Advertisement

Division 3

Kenmare/Kilgarvan 4 - 24 Firies 3 - 16

Under 13 County Hurling League

Ballyheigue defeated Dr. Crokes

Credit Union Donal Curtin Cup

Advertisement

Div 4 Round 2

John Mitcheals 2-06 v Killcummin 4-08

Div 5 Round 1

MKL Gaels B 2-10 v Dingle 3-05

Today:

Advertisement

All Ireland 40x20 Silver Masters Handball “A” singles final

Dominick Lynch, Kerry v Ian Griffin, Dublin at 3 in Croke Park

Developmental Football League

First named at home

Games at 6 unless otherwise stated

Division 1,

Beaufort V Listry

Division 2

St Patrick's Blennerville V Listowel Emmets 5:00

Dingle V Castlegregory

Division 3

Waterville Frank Caseys V Glenbeigh-Glencar

Reenard V Austin Stacks

Division 4

Ballydonoghue V Clounmacon