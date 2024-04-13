Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Kerry GAA Developmental League Division 1
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Rathmore (C Team) 1 1 0 0 26 18 8 2
Fossa (C Team) 1 1 0 0 23 20 3 2
Milltown/Castlemaine (C Team) 2 1 0 1 38 38 0 2
Listry (B Team) 1 0 0 1 20 23 -3 0
Beaufort (C Team) 1 0 0 1 12 20 -8 0
Kerry U23 Dev League Div 1
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Laune Rangers 1 1 0 0 22 11 11 2
Kerins O`Rahilly's 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Austin Stacks 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
An Ghaeltacht 1 0 0 1 11 22 -11 0
Credit Union Credit Union SHL Division 1
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Crotta O`Neill's 3 3 0 0 67 43 24 6
Ballyduff 4 3 0 1 95 64 31 6
Abbeydorney 3 2 0 1 70 31 39 4
Causeway 2 2 0 0 41 30 11 4
Ballyheigue 2 1 1 0 37 25 12 3
Tralee Parnells 4 1 1 2 57 77 -20 3
Kilmoyley G.A.A. 2 1 0 1 38 40 -2 2
Lixnaw 3 1 0 2 42 51 -9 2
St Brendan's 3 0 0 3 50 67 -17 0
Dr. Crokes 4 0 0 4 38 107 -69 0
Kerry GAA Developmental League Division 1, Venue: Rathmore, (Round 2), Rathmore 4-14 Milltown/Castlemaine 1-15
Kerry U23 Dev League Div 1, Venue: J P O Sullivan Park (Laune Rangers), (Round 1), Laune Rangers 2-16 An Ghaeltacht 1-8
Credit Union Credit Union SHL Division 1, Venue: Ballyduff, (Round 4), Ballyduff 1-23 Kilmoyley G.A.A. 1-18
Credit Union Credit Union SHL Division 1, Venue: Crotta O Neills, (Round 4), Crotta O'Neill's 3-20 Tralee Parnells 0-15
Credit Union Credit Union SHL Division 1, Venue: Lixnaw, (Round 4), Causeway 1-14 Lixnaw 0-11
Credit Union Credit Union SHL Division 1, Venue: Dr Crokes GAA Grounds, (Round 4), Abbeydorney 3-22 Dr. Crokes 0-4
Féile na nGael Under 15 Hurling semi-finals
Division 1 -
Tralee Parnell’s 4 - 7 Lixnaw 2 - 10
Division 2 –
Ballyduff 5 - 9 Crotta O’Neill’s 3 - 13
Division 3
Kenmare/Kilgarvan 4 - 24 Firies 3 - 16
Under 13 County Hurling League
Ballyheigue defeated Dr. Crokes
Credit Union Donal Curtin Cup
Div 4 Round 2
John Mitcheals 2-06 v Killcummin 4-08
Div 5 Round 1
MKL Gaels B 2-10 v Dingle 3-05
Today:
All Ireland 40x20 Silver Masters Handball “A” singles final
Dominick Lynch, Kerry v Ian Griffin, Dublin at 3 in Croke Park
Developmental Football League
First named at home
Games at 6 unless otherwise stated
Division 1,
Beaufort V Listry
Division 2
St Patrick's Blennerville V Listowel Emmets 5:00
Dingle V Castlegregory
Division 3
Waterville Frank Caseys V Glenbeigh-Glencar
Reenard V Austin Stacks
Division 4
Ballydonoghue V Clounmacon