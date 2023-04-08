Advertisement
Sport

Saturday Local GAA fixtures and results

Apr 8, 2023 11:04 By radiokerrysport
Saturday Local GAA fixtures and results Saturday Local GAA fixtures and results
Senior Football Division 6

Valentia Young Islanders 3-16 Milltown/Castlemaine 0-5
Dr. Crokes 3-11 St Michael's-Foilmore 0-5

Lee Strand Féile na nGael Under 15 Hurling

Ballyduff 1 - 17 Tralee Parnell's 1 - 8
Kilmoyley 2 - 15 Firies 3 - 7

North Kerry Senior Hurling League

St. Brendan's 0 - 15 Kilmoyley 0 -13
Ballyduff 0 - 16 Ballyheigue 0 - 9
Abbeydorney 0 - 17 Lixnaw 0 - 15

Today
First named at home;

Senior Football Division 1

Dingle V Gneeveguilla 15:00
Dr. Crokes V Spa Killarney 17:00
Austin Stacks V Ballymacelligott 18:00
Castleisland Desmonds V Kilcummin 18:30
Milltown/Castlemaine V Kerins O'Rahilly's 18:45

Senior Football Division 2

Kenmare V Glenbeigh-Glencar 17:00
An Ghaeltacht V Firies 19:00

Senior Football Division 3

Reenard V Listry 18:00
Skelligs Rangers V Fossa 18:00
Dromid Pearses V Churchill 18:30
Annascaul V John Mitchels 18:30

Senior Football Division 4

Tarbert V St Michael's-Foilmore 18:30

Senior Football Division 5 Group B

Kilgarvan V Waterville Frank Caseys 17:00

