Saturday Local GAA fixtures and results

Senior Football Division 6
Valentia Young Islanders 3-16 Milltown/Castlemaine 0-5
Dr. Crokes 3-11 St Michael's-Foilmore 0-5
Lee Strand Féile na nGael Under 15 Hurling
Ballyduff 1 - 17 Tralee Parnell's 1 - 8
Kilmoyley 2 - 15 Firies 3 - 7
North Kerry Senior Hurling League
St. Brendan's 0 - 15 Kilmoyley 0 -13
Ballyduff 0 - 16 Ballyheigue 0 - 9
Abbeydorney 0 - 17 Lixnaw 0 - 15
Today
First named at home;
Senior Football Division 1
Dingle V Gneeveguilla 15:00
Dr. Crokes V Spa Killarney 17:00
Austin Stacks V Ballymacelligott 18:00
Castleisland Desmonds V Kilcummin 18:30
Milltown/Castlemaine V Kerins O'Rahilly's 18:45
Senior Football Division 2
Kenmare V Glenbeigh-Glencar 17:00
An Ghaeltacht V Firies 19:00
Senior Football Division 3
Reenard V Listry 18:00
Skelligs Rangers V Fossa 18:00
Dromid Pearses V Churchill 18:30
Annascaul V John Mitchels 18:30
Senior Football Division 4
Tarbert V St Michael's-Foilmore 18:30
Senior Football Division 5 Group B
Kilgarvan V Waterville Frank Caseys 17:00