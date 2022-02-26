Advertisement
Sport

Saturday local basketball fixtures & results

Feb 26, 2022 09:02 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Airport Ladies Conference B:
Gneeveguilla 1 v Ballybunion Wildcats , at Rathmore Sec School Gym, 7:45

Kerry Airport Ladies Conference C:
Gneeveguilla 2 v St Josephs , at Rathmore Sec School Gym, 6:30

Kerry Airport U 14 Boys Div3A:
St Pauls WHITE v Rathmore Ravens , at killcummin school hall, 5:00

Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div 1:
St Marys A v St Bridgets , at Castleisland Community Centre, 2:00

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div 1 and 2:
St Marys v St Annes , at Castleisland Community Centre, 1:00

Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div 3 GPR A:
St Pauls A v St Pauls B, at killcummin school hall, 3:00

Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div 3 GPR B:
St Pauls c v Ballybunion Wildcats , at killcummin school hall, 4:00

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div 3 GRP A:
TK Cougars v St Marys , at Presentation Gym Killarney, 10:00

Kerry Airport U14 Boys Div 2:
TK Cougars v Rathmore Ravens , at Presentation Gym Killarney, 11:15

