Saturday afternoon local GAA results

East Kerry Senior Football Championship for the Dr O'Donoghue Cup Sponsored by Aquilla Club & Dr O'Donoghue Family
¼ Final
0-18 Dr Crokes v Glenflesk 1-9
Round 1
3-22 Legion V Listry 0-4
Mid Kerry Senior Football Championship for the Michael O'Connor Cup Sponsored by Bunkers Bar and Restaurant Killorglin
Round 1
Keel v Glenbeigh/Glencar
North Kerry Football
Brendan Boyle Junior Cup
Sponsored by McCarthy, Moloney Financial Services Listowel
3-6 Brosna B v Ballyduff B 2-12
Jotty Holly Memorial Minor Championship
Sponsored by O Connors Hardware & Farm Supplies Duagh
Division 1 Semi Final
3-14 Tarbert v Ballyduff 0-8
Division 2 Quarter Final
1-6 St Senans v Finuge 2-8
North Kerry Under 21 Hurling Championship Quarter Final
St. Brendan’s v Ballyheigue