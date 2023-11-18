Advertisement
Sport

Saturday afternoon local GAA results

Nov 18, 2023 15:36 By radiokerrynews
Saturday afternoon local GAA results
East Kerry Senior Football Championship for the Dr O'Donoghue Cup Sponsored by Aquilla Club & Dr O'Donoghue Family
¼ Final
0-18 Dr Crokes v Glenflesk 1-9

Round 1
3-22 Legion V Listry 0-4

Mid Kerry Senior Football Championship for the Michael O'Connor Cup Sponsored by Bunkers Bar and Restaurant Killorglin
Round 1
Keel v Glenbeigh/Glencar

North Kerry Football

Brendan Boyle Junior Cup
Sponsored by McCarthy, Moloney Financial Services Listowel
3-6 Brosna B v Ballyduff B 2-12

Jotty Holly Memorial Minor Championship
Sponsored by O Connors Hardware & Farm Supplies Duagh

Division 1 Semi Final
3-14 Tarbert v Ballyduff 0-8

Division 2 Quarter Final
1-6 St Senans v Finuge 2-8

North Kerry Under 21 Hurling Championship Quarter Final
St. Brendan’s v Ballyheigue

