County Minor Football Championship

Group 1

Mid Kerry Board 1-11 North Kerry 1-9

Laune Rangers v South Kerry-abandoned

Laune Rangers tweeted the following:

It has been decided to abandon the game, with 5 minutes having been played. Our player has been air-lifted to hospital but is responsive

Group 2

St.Kierans GAA Club 7-32 West Kerry Board 0-6

Austin Stacks 8-11 Dr. Crokes 2-4

Group 3

East Kerry 3-12 Glenflesk 3-7

St Brendan's Board 4-20 Kenmare District Board 2-10