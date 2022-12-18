Advertisement
Sport

Sarsfields retain All-Ireland senior club camogie title

Dec 18, 2022 09:12 By radiokerrysport
Sarsfields retain All-Ireland senior club camogie title Sarsfields retain All-Ireland senior club camogie title
Share this article

Sarsfields of Galway have retained their All-Ireland senior club camogie title.

They were taking on Antrim's Loughgiel Shamrocks in this year's decider at Croke Park.

The match finished Sarsfield 2-14, Loughgiel 1-14.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Sport

Coursing delayed

Dec 18, 2022 09:12
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus