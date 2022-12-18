Sarsfields retain All-Ireland senior club camogie title

Sarsfields of Galway have retained their All-Ireland senior club camogie title.
They were taking on Antrim's Loughgiel Shamrocks in this year's decider at Croke Park.
The match finished Sarsfield 2-14, Loughgiel 1-14.
