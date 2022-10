Carlos Sainz will be on pole position for this evening's United States F1 Grand Prix in Austin.

The Ferrari driver qualified fastest ahead of team mate Charles Leclerc and world champion Max Verstappen in third.

Britain's Lewis Hamilton will start third on the grid due to penalties for Leclerc and Sergio Perez.

Advertisement

Ahead of the session, it was announced that Red Bull's co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz has died aged 78.