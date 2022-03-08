Advertisement
Sport

Russian gymnast has no regrets over displaying symbol supporting invasion of Ukraine

Mar 8, 2022 17:03 By radiokerrysport
Russian gymnast has no regrets over displaying symbol supporting invasion of Ukraine Russian gymnast has no regrets over displaying symbol supporting invasion of Ukraine
VILCHA, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 13: Members of the Ukrainian State Border Guard stand watch at the border crossing between Ukraine and Belarus on February 13, 2022 in Vilcha, Ukraine. Russian forces are conducting large-scale military exercises in Belarus, across Ukraine's northern border, amid a tense diplomatic standoff between Russia and Ukraine's Western allies. Ukraine has warned that it is virtually encircled, with Russian troops massed on its northern, eastern and southern borders. The United States and other NATO countries have issued urgent alerts about a potential Russian invasion, hoping to deter Vladimir Putin by exposing his plans, while trying to negotiate a diplomatic solution. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
Share this article

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak says he has no regrets over displaying a symbol supporting the invasion of Ukraine.

The 20-year-old wore the letter Z on his top during a medal ceremony at the Apparatus World Cup in Doha last weekend.

The letter has been displayed on the side of Russian military vehicles and is regarded as a show of support for the invasion.

Advertisement

The International Gymnastics Federation is investigating the incident - but Kuliak told 'Russia Today' he would do the same again.

Meanwhile, the Court of Arbitration for Sport has confirmed it’s received appeals from the Russian Football Union.

Their national team was expelled from this month’s World Cup playoffs, and its club sides barred from Europe following the invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement

The Russian union has also asked for a stay on their expulsions with their cases pending, something CAS will decide upon in the coming days.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus