Russian gymnast has no regrets over displaying symbol supporting invasion of Ukraine

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak says he has no regrets over displaying a symbol supporting the invasion of Ukraine.

The 20-year-old wore the letter Z on his top during a medal ceremony at the Apparatus World Cup in Doha last weekend.

The letter has been displayed on the side of Russian military vehicles and is regarded as a show of support for the invasion.

The International Gymnastics Federation is investigating the incident - but Kuliak told 'Russia Today' he would do the same again.

Meanwhile, the Court of Arbitration for Sport has confirmed it’s received appeals from the Russian Football Union.

Their national team was expelled from this month’s World Cup playoffs, and its club sides barred from Europe following the invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian union has also asked for a stay on their expulsions with their cases pending, something CAS will decide upon in the coming days.