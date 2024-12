Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley says he's 'extremely proud' of what his team have achieved in Europe this season.

The Hoops' group stage campaign finished with a 5-1 loss away to table-toppers Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Rovers have already earned more than five million Euro from the campaign and they'll play either Molde or Backa Topola in February in the playoff round.

Midfielder Markus Poom says they can't wait to play in the knock-out stages