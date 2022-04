The round of 16 in the Heineken Champions Cup gets underway tonight with an inter-pro derby at the Sportsground.

Connacht welcome back Bundee Aki for the visit of Leinster in their first leg.

Jonathan Sexton captains the visitors upon his return to the side.

Kick off in Galway is at 8.

Greg McWilliams names his Ireland team this lunchtime for Sunday's visit of Italy to Musgrave Park in the Women's Six Nations.