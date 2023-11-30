Republic of Ireland men's team have slipped another 2 places in FIFA World Rankings

The Republic of Ireland men's team have slipped another 2 places in the FIFA World Rankings issued today.

With the details, Dean McCarthy.



Erik Ten Hag is backing his Manchester United players despite last night's disappointing result in Turkey.

Twice United let a two goal lead slip in a 3-3 draw with Galatasaray in Group A of the Champions League.

United's only hope of a last 16 place is to beat Bayern Munich in the final Group game and count on Copenhagen and Galatasaray to draw.

Ten Hag says his team are a work in progress.



Arsenal booked their spot in the knockout stage of the Champions League with a 6-nil demolition of Lens in Group B.

Caoimhin Kelleher looks set to start in goal for Liverpool tonight in the Europa League.

The Cork native is in line to deputise for Alisson, who is out with injury for the game against LASK.

Kick off for their Group E match at Anfield is at 8pm.

At the same time, Rangers play Aris Limassol in Group C at Ibrox.

Both West Ham and Brighton are on the road for 5.45pm starts.

The Hammers are in Serbia to face Backa Topola in Group A and Brighton are in Greece to meet AEK Athens in Group B.

In the Conference League, Aston Villa have a Group E match against Legia Warsaw from 8pm.

Former Republic of Ireland men's international Dominic Foley has been appointed as the new boss of the Treaty United women's team.

The Charleville native had time as a player at club level with Wolves, QPR and Watford.