The remainder of Ireland's tour of the West Indies is in serious doubt this morning.

Two further COVID-19 cases in the Ireland camp have seen today's second one-day international postponed.

Five Ireland players are currently isolating, with two more injured.

The tourists are due to play the Windies in a third one-day international on Friday, before a stand alone T-20 on Sunday.

Talks are ongoing to salvage the tour.