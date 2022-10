Red Bull have been found guilty of breaking Formula One's financial rules.

The FIA has confirmed that the team, which won the world championship last year last year when Max Verstappen controversially finished ahead of Lewis Hamilton, exceeded the 114 million pound budget cap.

Red Bull have found to be in "minor" breach of the regulations.

Punishments available to the sport's governing body range from a reprimand, to a fine, to a deduction of drivers' championship points.