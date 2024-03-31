Ras Mumhan stage 3 review

Advertisement

Dornan Ras Mumhan Stage 3

Millstreet – Hosted by Sliabh Luachra Cycling Club

GC standings going in to stage 3:

Yellow Jersey – Luke Tuckwell

Second – Tom Martin +19”

Third – Dom Jackson +35”

Daire Feely, winner of Stage 2, is in fifth place, +53” seconds off the yellow jersey, Luke Tuckwell.

Advertisement

Dom Jackson of Foran CT, won this stage last year.

Stage 2 of Dornan Ras Mumhan or in other words the ‘Queen’ Stage, was certainly one for the climbers.

The stage consisted of 115.4km of hard racing and brutal climbs with a finish on the Kerryman’s Table.

Advertisement

The stage commenced from Green Glen’s Arena in Millstreet under a 1.2k neutralised roll-out towards Rathmore at approx. 10:50

The racing got underway at 11:00 at the Millstreet Community Hosptial just outside Millstreet.

The race headed for Rathmore and completed a 55km loop back towards Rathmore and then headed for Newmarket.

Advertisement

The first climb got underway through Ballydaly Upper.

The first climb was led by Conn McDunphy and George Kimber, soon followed main bunch led out by Trinity Racing. The tough climb, that hit spots of 25% gradient, split the bunch as they headed for 2 more brutal climbs.

1st KOH: Conn Mcdunphy

Advertisement

Back down to Millstreet then head up St. John’s Well

Gap closed down significantly by Trinity Racing on the way to the second climb

2nd climb: St. John’s Well

2nd KOH: Conn McDunphy

Final Climb of the day – following the Butter Road, up to the Kerryman’s Table and to the finish line: Dean Harvey of trinity Racing won, second was Jamie Meehan of Team Ulster, both closely followed by the Yellow Jersey Luke Tuckwell of Trinity Racing. Dom Jackson was fourth and is in second place overall in the GC, 38 seconds behind the leader

New Jerseys:

Yellow (Race Leader) – Luke Tuckwell

Green (Points Leader)– Dean Harvey

Polka Dot (KOH Leader) – Conn Mcdunphy

White (U23 Leader) – Liam Crowely

Red (Junior Leader) – Seth Dunwoody

Navy (A2 Leader) – Curtis Neill

Blue (Stage Winner) – Dean Harvey