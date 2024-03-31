Ras Mumhan stage 3 review

Dornan Ras Mumhan Stage 3
Millstreet – Hosted by Sliabh Luachra Cycling Club
GC standings going in to stage 3:
Yellow Jersey – Luke Tuckwell
Second – Tom Martin +19”
Third – Dom Jackson +35”
Daire Feely, winner of Stage 2, is in fifth place, +53” seconds off the yellow jersey, Luke Tuckwell.
Dom Jackson of Foran CT, won this stage last year.
Stage 2 of Dornan Ras Mumhan or in other words the ‘Queen’ Stage, was certainly one for the climbers.
The stage consisted of 115.4km of hard racing and brutal climbs with a finish on the Kerryman’s Table.
The stage commenced from Green Glen’s Arena in Millstreet under a 1.2k neutralised roll-out towards Rathmore at approx. 10:50
The racing got underway at 11:00 at the Millstreet Community Hosptial just outside Millstreet.
The race headed for Rathmore and completed a 55km loop back towards Rathmore and then headed for Newmarket.
The first climb got underway through Ballydaly Upper.
The first climb was led by Conn McDunphy and George Kimber, soon followed main bunch led out by Trinity Racing. The tough climb, that hit spots of 25% gradient, split the bunch as they headed for 2 more brutal climbs.
1st KOH: Conn Mcdunphy
Back down to Millstreet then head up St. John’s Well
Gap closed down significantly by Trinity Racing on the way to the second climb
2nd climb: St. John’s Well
2nd KOH: Conn McDunphy
Final Climb of the day – following the Butter Road, up to the Kerryman’s Table and to the finish line: Dean Harvey of trinity Racing won, second was Jamie Meehan of Team Ulster, both closely followed by the Yellow Jersey Luke Tuckwell of Trinity Racing. Dom Jackson was fourth and is in second place overall in the GC, 38 seconds behind the leader
New Jerseys:
Yellow (Race Leader) – Luke Tuckwell
Green (Points Leader)– Dean Harvey
Polka Dot (KOH Leader) – Conn Mcdunphy
White (U23 Leader) – Liam Crowely
Red (Junior Leader) – Seth Dunwoody
Navy (A2 Leader) – Curtis Neill
Blue (Stage Winner) – Dean Harvey