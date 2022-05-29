Advertisement
Rangnick consultancy role with Man United scrapped

May 29, 2022 16:05 By radiokerrynews
Ralf Rangnick's two year consultancy role with Manchester United has been scrapped.

His ties with the club will end as he takes over the Austrian National team and Erik Ten Hag assumes control at Old Trafford.

