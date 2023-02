Rangers have claimed a 2-1 victory over Ross County in the Scottish Premiership to make it 12 games unbeaten under manager Michael Beale.

They've moved within six points of leaders Celtic, who play St Johnstone tomorrow.

Robert McElroy reports

Third placed Hearts got past bottom side Dundee United 3-1, while Livingston are up to fourth thanks to a 3-1 win against Kilmarnock.

Aberdeen returned to form as they beat Motherwell by the same score.

Hibs triumphed 1-nil at St Mirren.