Aberdeen have been thrashed 6-nil at Hibs in the Scottish Premiership to heap further pressure on manager Jim Goodwin.

They also suffered a shock defeat to minnows Darvel in the Scottish Cup earlier this week.

Rangers' 2-nil win against St Johnstone has moved them within six points of leaders Celtic.

Ross County are off the bottom after beating fellow strugglers Kilmarnock 3-nil.

St Mirren claimed a 1-nil victory over Motherwell.