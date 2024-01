Emma Raducanu marked her Grand Slam return with a straight sets victory over America's Shelby Rogers at the Australian Open tennis.

Top seed Iga Swiatek and third seed Elena Rybakina both advanced with wins today.

Wimbledon men's champion Carlos Alcaraz won in straight sets against French veteran Richard Gasquet.

Sixth seed Alexander Zverev won the battle of the Germans in four sets against Dominik Koepfer.

It also took Holger Rune four sets to beat Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka.