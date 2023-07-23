Quinn expected to be fit to face Canada

Louise Quinn is expected to be fit for the Republic of Ireland's World Cup clash with Canada on Wednesday.

The defender travelled from Brisbane to Perth wearing a protective boot having picked up a knock against Australia.

But Quinn is set to train with the squad tomorrow.

Advertisement

Sweden are off to a winning start in Group G.

They needed a 90th minute winner to get past South Africa by two goals to one in Wellington this morning this morning.

In Group E, the Netherlands beat Portugal 1-nil.