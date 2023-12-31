Advertisement
Punchestown goes ahead today

Dec 31, 2023 09:25 By radiokerrysport
Today's racing action at Punchestown will go ahead as planned despite heavy rainfall in recent days.

Officials met this morning and were satisfied that the 7 racecard could take place.

The first is off there at 12:45pm.

Willie Mullins sends out favourite Sir Gerhard in the big race of the day the Tote Guarantee Available On Course & Tote.ie Hurdle which gets underway at 2:15pm.

The final race day of 2023 across the pond has been impacted by the weather - with meetings at Warwick and Uttoxeter both called off because of waterlogged tracks.

