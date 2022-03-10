Advertisement
Sport

PSG crash out of Champions League

Mar 10, 2022 07:03 By radiokerrysport
PSG crash out of Champions League PSG crash out of Champions League
Share this article

Paris Saint Germain crashed out of the Champions League last night.

The French club surrended a 2-nil aggregate lead to lose 3-2 to Real Madrid in their last 16 tie.

Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick for the winners, to give them a 3-1 win on the night.

Advertisement

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino feels his goalkeeper, Donnarumma, was fouled in the build up to Madrid's first goal.

Elsewhere, Manchester City confirmed their quarter-final place following a nil-all draw with Sporting.

Advertisement

Pep Guardiola's side advanced 5-nil on aggregate.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus