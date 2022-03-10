PSG crash out of Champions League

Paris Saint Germain crashed out of the Champions League last night.

The French club surrended a 2-nil aggregate lead to lose 3-2 to Real Madrid in their last 16 tie.

Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick for the winners, to give them a 3-1 win on the night.

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino feels his goalkeeper, Donnarumma, was fouled in the build up to Madrid's first goal.

Elsewhere, Manchester City confirmed their quarter-final place following a nil-all draw with Sporting.

Pep Guardiola's side advanced 5-nil on aggregate.