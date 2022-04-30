Advertisement
Provincial Football Championships continue today

Apr 30, 2022 09:04 By radiokerrysport
Provincial Football Championships continue today
A place in the Connacht football final is on offer to Sligo and Roscommon later.

They meet in the first of this weekend’s semi-finals, with throw-in at Markiewicz Park at 5.

Dublin commence their pursuit of a twelfth consecutive Leinster football title this evening.

They’re in the unfamiliar surrounds of Chadwicks Wexford Park to face Wexford from 6.30.

On the other side of the draw, Longford are looking to reach a first provincial semi since 2018 as they play Westmeath in Mullingar.

There’s also a pair of quarter-finals down for decision in Munster, with Clare up against Limerick, and Waterford playing Tipperary.

And in the quarter-finals of the Ulster football championship, Clones hosts the meeting of Monaghan and Down.

Throw in is at 4.30, and the winners will play either Derry or Tyrone in the semi-finals.

