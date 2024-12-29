Premier League action resumes this afternoon

The Premier League's festive fixtures returns today with six games down for decision.

==

Manchester City will be looking to get just a second win in 14 games in all competitions this afternoon.

Advertisement

They travel to face 18th placed Leicester City who've shipped 10 goals in their last three league games.

That is the first game of the day at 2:30

==

Advertisement

Liverpool could end the day 9 points clear of the chasing pack if they can pick up a victory in the late game at 5:15 this evening.

They travel to the London Stadium to take on West Ham.

==

Advertisement

The remaining games all kick-off at 3 o'clock.

Nottingham Forrest will move up to second place in the table if they win away at Everton.

==

Advertisement

Fulham know a win away to 6th placed Bournemouth will see them leapfrog the Cherries in the table.

==

Wolves travel to Tottenham who've won just 1 of their last 6 premier league games.

Advertisement

==

Finally Crystal Palace welcome basement side Southampton to Selhurst Park.