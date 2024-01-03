Pre Season GAA Continues Tonight

While Kerry take on Tipperary tonight in Group A,

In Group B, Clare play Cork in Clarecastle.

Also tonight, Roscommon take on Mayo in the semi-finals of the Connacht Hurling League at the Connacht GAA Airdome.

Jim McGuinness takes charge of his first competitive game in his second stint as Donegal manager tonight.

They entertain Armagh in Ballybofey in Section A of the Doctor McKenna Cup.

Derry begin life under Mickey Harte with an away fixture against Cavan in Section B.

The Section C action is in Castleblayney, where Monaghan take on Antrim.



In Leinster's O'Byrne Cup tonight, Carlow play Kildare and Laois face Offaly.