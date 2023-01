English golfer Matt Fitzpatrick is tied for second going into the final round of the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

But American Collin Morikawa has a six-shot advantage at the top of the leaderboard.

US Open winner Fitzpatrick is 18-under-par, along with Scottie Scheffler and J.J. Spaun.

Ireland's Seamus Power is on 12 under.