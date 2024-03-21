Potential Future Ireland Boss Involved In Euro Qualifiers

This evening’s European Championship playoff action is just underway in Tbilisi.

Georgia boss Willy Sagnol (pr: San-yol) is overseeing his side’s game with Luxembourg.

The former France full-back remains the bookies’ favourite to replace Stephen Kenny as Republic of Ireland manager.

Another contender - Gus Poyet - takes charge of Greece at home to Kazakhstan later.

Wales welcome Finland to Cardiff this evening, hoping to take another step towards this summer’s finals.

In the same section, Poland play Estonia.