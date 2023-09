Carlos Sainz will start on pole in tomorrow's Formula One Singapore Grand Prix.

It's the second consecutive race he'll begin from the front - after he qualified ahead of Mercedes' George Russell and his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Runaway championship leader Max Verstappen qualified in 11th, with fellow Red Bull Sergio Perez two places further back.

Britain's Lando Norris was 4th, while Lewis Hamilton will begin the race from 5th.