Sport

Pairc Ui Chaoimh Renaming Ongoing

Jan 17, 2024 11:03 By radiokerrysport
The Cork county board say 'discussions are continuing' with commercial company SuperValu over the issue of naming rights for Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Following disquiet over the proposed renaming of the stadium as 'SuperValu Pairc' - including from Tanaiste Micheal Martin, the rebranding of the venue appears paused for now.

The stadium has a debt of approximately 30 million euro.

The Irish Examiner report that some delegates at a county board meeting last night proposed a compromise whereby the stadium would be renamed 'SuperValu Pairc Ui Chaoimh'.

The Cork CEO is Kevin O'Donovan.

