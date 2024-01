Two Tralee sides are on the verge of reaching national basketball cup finals this weekend.

Garvey's Tralee Warriors are first up in the InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy Cup semi-final against Ballincollig.

Then it's the turn of St Brendan's who on Limerick Celtic in the semi-final at the MTU Arena at 10am on Sunday.

Advertisement

Alan Cantwell looks ahead.

St Brendan's Basketball Coach Rik Leonard and team captain Eddie Sheehy both spoke to John Drummey ahead of tomorrow's game.