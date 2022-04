Offaly's reign as EirGrid All-Ireland under-20 Football champions was brought to an end last night.

The Faithful were beaten by 2-11 to 15-points by Kildare in the Leinster semi-finals at O'Connor Park.

Kildare will take on Dublin in next Thursday's final following the Dubs' 4-12 to 1-14 victory against Meath at Parnell Park.

Brewster Park plays host to this evening's Ulster decider between Cavan and Tyrone at 8pm.