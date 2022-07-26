Advertisement
Offaly opt against reappointing Michael Fennelly

Jul 26, 2022 17:07 By radiokerrysport
Offaly are searching for a new senior hurling manager after opting against reappointing Michael Fennelly.

The former Kilkenny midfielder had been in charge of the Faithful for three seasons, winning the Christy Ring and Division Two of the League.

But they suffered relegation from Division One of the League and failed to reach the Joe McDonagh Cup final this year.

Fennelly had been in talks with Offaly County Board in recent weeks about extending his tenure but was informed today that they're seeking a change in management for 2023.

