O'Connor departs as Kildare manage

Jack O'Connor has stepped down as manager of the Kildare senior footballers.

The Kerry native cited the travel commitments involved as part of the reason for his decision.

O'Connor spent two years in charge, guiding the Lilywhites back to Division One of the Allianz Football League.

He also oversaw their run to this year's Leinster final, where Kildare suffered defeat to Dublin.

O’Connor hinted last week that he would be interested in the Kerry job again.

He told The Irish Examiner football podcast “the Kerry gig is a fantastic job”, and asked “would you want to be anywhere else.”

Peter Keane’s 3 year term as Kingdom manager came to an end with the defeat to Tyrone.

There has been much speculation in recent days that Keane is set to get a one year extension.