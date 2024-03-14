O Shea Names His 1st Squad

Interim Ireland manager John O Shea has named his 1st squad for the upcoming friendlies with Belgium and Switzerland.

Sammie Szmodics has been named in the squad to face Belgium and Switzerland. The Blackburn Rovers forward, who is the EFL Championship top-scorer with 21 goals and has scored a further six goals in cup competitions this season, links up with the squad hoping to claim his first senior cap in the double-header.

Lyon defender Jake O'Brien has received his first call-up to the Ireland senior squad following his impressive form in Ligue 1 this season as well as Middlesbrough midfielder Finn Azaz who also comes into the squad for the first time.

There are returns to the squad for Michael Obafemi, Robbie Brady, Callum O'Dowda and captain Seamus Coleman who returns to the squad for the first time since the 1-0 defeat to France in March having suffered a knee injury which ruled him out of the rest of the 2023 campaign.

Republic of Ireland Squad - Belgium & Switzerland

Goalkeepers:

Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Andrew Omobamidele (Nottingham Forest), Dara O'Shea (Burnley), Liam Scales (Celtic), Jake O'Brien (Lyon), Robbie Brady (Preston North End), Festy Ebosele (Udinese).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Will Smallbone (Southampton). Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen), Callum O’Dowda (Cardiff City), Mark Sykes (Bristol City), Finn Azaz (Middlesbrough), Mikey Johnston (West Bromwich Albion).

Forwards: Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Celtic), Michael Obafemi (Millwall, on loan from Burnley), Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers), Chiedozie Ogbene (Luton Town), Troy Parrott (Excelsior, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur).