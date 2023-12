Kilmacud Crokes have become the first team to win the Leinster Club Football Final three times in a row.

They pushed on in a tough second half to get the better of Naas in the final by 1-14 to 10 points.

O'Loughlin Gaels are the Leinster Club Hurling champions for 2023.

They beat Na Fianna by a point at Croke Park, 0-22 to 1-18.