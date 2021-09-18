Advertisement
Nominations open for Volunteers in sport awards

Sep 18, 2021 16:09 By radiokerrysport
Nominations open for Volunteers in sport awards
Nominations are now open for the 2021 Federation of Irish Sport Volunteers in Sport Awards, proudly supported by EBS.

The awards recognise, champion, and support the army of 450,000 volunteers in sport and physical activity in local communities in Ireland.

Kerry’s Selina O’Connor was the award winner in 2020 and has been in conversation with Niamh Daly

To nominate an everyday hero, and to be in with the chance of winning €1,000 for your local sports club, visit www.volunteersinsport.ie. Nominations can be made by a club, individual or sporting body up to October 17th.

